President opens two significant facilities aimed at creating better living conditions in Mogilev

A new cardio center has been opened on the basis of the Regional Hospital in Mogilev today. The President took part in the ceremony. It has become a good tradition to gift people on the eve of the state holiday - the Day of the October Revolution. These are always facilities that are important for the development of regions and the comfort of their residents.

This year, Mogilev Regional Hospital celebrated its half-century anniversary. But at the same time, the medical institution is at the forefront of introducing modern methods and technologies - diagnostics, treatment and prevention of diseases. Thousands of lives were saved thanks to high-class specialists. The new cardio center will allow doubling the number of surgeries, including those on an open heart. 5 modern operating rooms were opened. CT, angiographic complex, ultrasound, ventilators. Surgeons can carry out the most complex joint operations!

A new sports and recreation center in Fatina District will also become a gift for the residents of Mogilev. It was aimed to be the Center for training Olympic rowers, but the construction turned out to be long-term and took 10 years. Active work began last year: there is a 50-meter swimming pool for both amateurs and athletes in the new sports complex. Also, the guys can take up boxing, judo wrestling, karate, table tennis and more. The locals have long awaited for the opening of the sports complex and this is a great gift for the region.

