Ready to share experience and personnel - Lukashenko offers Uzbekistan assistance in developing NPP

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced Minsk's readiness to assist Tashkent in developing nuclear energy, drawing on its own experience. He made this statement following talks with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, according to BELTA.

"Considering the construction of nuclear power plants in Uzbekistan, we are ready to share Belarus's experience in this area, including personnel, which has already been done," the head of state said.

He also expressed readiness for active cooperation across a wide range of areas, including energy. "We have highly effective developments in terms of cost-effectiveness and experience in the automation and digitalization of the energy sector," Lukashenko noted.

Uzbekistan is implementing a large-scale project to build the country's first nuclear power plant in the Jizzakh region. Construction began in June 2026. The plant is being built using technologies from the Russian state corporation Rosatom. The project includes two large-capacity VVER-1000 units and six small power units with RITM-200N reactors (each with a capacity of 55 MW).