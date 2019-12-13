President's speech on July 3 turns into true geopolitical awareness promotion

A special speech by the President was delivered at the solemn meeting on the occasion of the main state holiday. It was about the uneasy path Belarusians, who had always strived for one thing - simply to be masters of their own land.



But Alexander Lukashenko seriously touched upon all the urgent topics. The hybrid war, recently launched against Belarus, an attempted coup d'etat, as well as information pressure, cyber-attacks, economic sanctions and real military blackmail are precisely designed to turn the independence and sovereignty into dust.



The reaction to any provocation will be lightning fast. So it was three days ago, when they tried to strike military facilities in the territory of Belarus from the territory of Ukraine. The anti-aircraft systems "Pantsir" managed to intercept all the missiles launched by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The authorities in Belarus adequately assess the situation.



