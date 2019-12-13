Solving global problems, nuclear weapons and tractor for Putin

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko took part in the informal summit of the CIS leaders in St. Petersburg on October 7, BelTA informs.



Apart from the head of the Belarusian state, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov arrived in the northern Russian capital on that day. All of them were received by the host of the informal summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin.



Welcoming the participants of the meeting, the Russian leader noted that they represent the states, which due to a huge number of circumstances, historical reasons are the closest friends and allies of Russia. Such informal meetings of CIS leaders in Russia's northern capital become a good tradition and allow us to exchange opinions on the most relevant issues for all our countries in a calm and friendly atmosphere," the Russian President said.



Incidentally, the leaders will meet again next week in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, where a number of international forums will be held. One of them will be a full-scale meeting of the Council of CIS heads of state, given that Kazakhstan currently holds the chairmanship of the Commonwealth. Thus, the informal meeting in St. Petersburg is also an additional opportunity to harmonize positions. "Kazakhstan's presidency has put really important topics of integration cooperation in politics, economics and humanitarian sphere on its agenda. As usual, a solid package of joint documents is being prepared for approval," said Vladimir Putin.



The St. Petersburg summit is informal. The date of the summit coincided with Vladimir Putin's 70th birthday anniversary. Undoubtedly, the leaders always have something to discuss. There are more than enough problems both on the external contour and within the CIS. But the heads of states used an opportunity to congratulate the Russian leader.



