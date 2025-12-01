President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko is on a working visit to Oman. On December 1, he held talks with Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said. The meeting took place at the Sultan’s residence — a gesture in diplomacy indicating trust, respect, and special relations with the high guest.

The leaders discussed the implementation of already reached agreements — the roadmap signed in October 2025 — and new joint projects.

Oman’s economy is undergoing diversification, although oil and gas remain crucial, providing a significant portion of income. The country is actively developing other sectors such as logistics, tourism, industry, and agriculture. Infrastructure projects, including special economic zones and modern ports, are also expanding.

Alexander Lukashenko’s Journey

The aircraft traveled nearly 12,000 km. From Minsk to Bishkek for the CSTO summit, then to Myanmar on an official visit, and from there to Oman for work.

Upon arrival, Alexander Lukashenko was greeted by the President of the Omani Investment Authority — a symbolic gesture, since Oman invests billions of dollars into Belarus’s economy. And this is just the beginning.

Comments on the Visit

In diplomatic tradition, the meeting at the Sultan’s residence was an exceptional gesture, symbolizing respect and trust. Negotiations were closed-door, with only a brief recording for the media, following local protocol. Belarus’s Presidential Press Secretary Natalia Eismont shared details with the First Information Channel.

Key Points from Natalia Eismont:

Leaders discussed the implementation of the cooperation roadmap signed in Minsk, focusing on projects in food security and industry, with particular attention to agriculture.

President Lukashenko emphasized the many points of contact between Belarus and Oman, highlighting cooperation in agriculture — dairy and meat production, including butter, dry milk, and meat products. Belarus seeks Omani investment and local production, especially in food security, and has developed, or will develop, necessary conditions for this.

An important project is the construction of a pulp and paper mill in Belarus, with good progress noted. Other spheres discussed include industry and tourism. The emphasis was on accelerating cooperation to ensure mutual benefit.

Progress and Future Plans

In just over a year, Belarus-Oman cooperation has gained momentum — from high-level visits to delegations exchanges. Non-visa travel and direct flights are now available; embassies will open in Muscat and Minsk.

Oman plans to invest nearly $1.5 billion in a pulp and paper plant, and joint manufacturing enterprises for MZKT and Amkodor will open, strengthening food security in the Middle East.

Expert Opinions

Iranian journalist Hayal Muazzin called the visit a strategic step for Belarus in the Gulf region, highlighting Oman’s strategic position and potential for cooperation.

Russian Middle East expert Sergey Balmashov emphasized Oman’s interest in Belarus as a supplier of food products, technology, and fertilizers, which could boost Oman’s agriculture.

Belarus’s logistics potential in Oman is promising, especially with plans to develop the Sohar port as a hub for Belarusian goods, leveraging its proximity to East Africa and re-export opportunities.

Political scientist Andrey Manoilo highlighted that Oman sees Belarus as a key trade and technological partner, especially in IT, automotive, agriculture, and agro-technologies.

Tourism and Future Plans