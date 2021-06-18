President of Belarus makes personnel decisions

Substitution allows us to have all the necessary drugs for the population and healthcare organizations in spite of some restrictions on the supply of the imported drugs," said Sergey Litosh. “Today more than 50% of medicines in total are sold exactly of Belarusian manufacture, and the tendency is that their number will increase. Our pharmaceutical industry works efficiently and with high quality. Increasing the production of Belarusian medicines will allow us not to depend on other countries and various problems.

Sergey Litosh, Director General of Belpharmacy company