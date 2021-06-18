3.70 BYN
President of Belarus makes personnel decisions
Personnel decisions concern local government, ambassadors and RUE "Belpharmacia". These are the results of the President's personnel Friday.
Alexander Lukashenko appointed Dmitry Koltsov as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Iran. From now on, the head of the Belarusian diplomatic mission in Mongolia is Dmitry Gorelik. Valery Baranovsky will represent the country's interests in Cuba.
The renewal of the local vertical affected Baranovichi, Masty, Gorki and Kirov districts. New First Deputy Chairman was appointed in Brest Regional Executive Committee, also new heads of Pinsk and Vitebsk appeared. Work in the districts is closely connected with people. Alexander Lukashenko demands not to ignore the problems of residents. The focus is made on professionals and people devoted to the country. Agriculture was discussed separately. First of all, the efforts of local leaders should be directed to lagging farms. Attention should be also paid to performing discipline.
The quality of medical care depends on an effective supply of drugs. The pandemic has once again convinced us how important it is to have our own pharmaceutical production.
Substitution allows us to have all the necessary drugs for the population and healthcare organizations in spite of some restrictions on the supply of the imported drugs," said Sergey Litosh. “Today more than 50% of medicines in total are sold exactly of Belarusian manufacture, and the tendency is that their number will increase. Our pharmaceutical industry works efficiently and with high quality. Increasing the production of Belarusian medicines will allow us not to depend on other countries and various problems.