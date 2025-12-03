Ryzhenkov: Finding Countries to Build Desirable Relations is Very Difficult Task

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4316975e-6372-4aa8-8c8a-76b1b0f976f2/conversions/1ac20785-f8b6-4c58-9942-bcd3d7876b21-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4316975e-6372-4aa8-8c8a-76b1b0f976f2/conversions/1ac20785-f8b6-4c58-9942-bcd3d7876b21-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4316975e-6372-4aa8-8c8a-76b1b0f976f2/conversions/1ac20785-f8b6-4c58-9942-bcd3d7876b21-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4316975e-6372-4aa8-8c8a-76b1b0f976f2/conversions/1ac20785-f8b6-4c58-9942-bcd3d7876b21-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The President of Belarus's extensive business trip continues. Alexander Lukashenko next has a working program in Oman.

The President's schedule is extremely busy: Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Oman, Algeria, and Oman again.

A number of private meetings are planned in the coming days to discuss the most important bilateral cooperation projects in a practical manner. This is a follow-up to the high-level talks held on December 1. Another meeting between the President of Belarus and the Sultan of Oman is also planned. It will take place on Saturday, December 6, and will summarize the results of all the talks.

Talks between the Presidents of Belarus and Algeria

A major day of negotiations in Algiers was on December 3.

Alexander Lukashenko discussed all promising areas of cooperation with the President of Algeria in both private and expanded formats (with the participation of delegations). Emphasis was placed on deepening trade and economic cooperation and implementing mutually beneficial bilateral projects. These included equipment supplies, industrial cooperation, and collaboration in the agricultural sector, medicine, education, and humanitarian affairs.

The President of Belarus: Future belongs to Africa!

"Our positions largely coincide on all international issues. Our talks today, if they concern anyone (and as I understand from the President's words, they do concern some), are absolutely not directed against third countries. We conducted negotiations on an equal footing in the interests of our peoples," the Belarusian leader said.

He noted that Algeria has made significant strides in its development over the past few years, succeeding in many areas. "Everyone is aiming to get here. Of course, Algeria is selective. It cooperates primarily with friendly countries. Everyone wants to work here and is already doing so. Algeria has excellent relations with Spain, Germany, and Italy," Alexander Lukashenko noted. "That's why I was so hesitant: I was wondering where our place in Algeria is. When the President continued his story, I realized that we can always find a place to work with our friends."

Mutually Beneficial Cooperation

Algeria is literally a global gateway to Africa. The country is the largest in the region and the most successful in economic development. It is an important hub for international maritime trade and a transit route between Europe and Africa. Belarusians are seen as long-term partners.

Cooperation based on mutual benefit is crucial – this approach is a priority for Belarusian foreign policy.

Projects that would be equally beneficial to both Belarus and the partner country were discussed. This principle has guided the work throughout these days in various countries. Immediately following the talks, Alexander Lukashenko gave operational instructions to the delegation members and ministers. One of the key messages was to accelerate progress. All agreements reached must be implemented on time. The heads of state will personally oversee implementation (as, for example, in Oman).

The Belarusian Foreign Minister on the President's major trip

Maxim Ryzhenkov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus:

"I want to say that finding countries with whom it would be desirable to build relations is a very difficult task, because in addition to our desires, there is the desire of our partners. That's one. Secondly, we must understand that they have something interesting for us, and we have something interesting for them, so that cooperation is mutually beneficial, mutually respectful, and brings positive results for both countries, and not just, say, for us, if we want something. After all, the main thing (and this is the President's postulate when organizing such visits) is that we must perceive our partners as true friends and as very close in spirit and in the implementation of their partners' initiatives. We should not go there, as some countries have done and continue to do, which, in general, continue to take, extract resources with a large excavator, selling their goods at high prices. Primarily for the elite, luxury goods. And ordinary people do not see any positive effect for themselves in this." Developing cooperation with one state or another. So, our President always says that we must ensure that the people of both countries understand the importance of cooperation, see the tangible results for improving people's well-being, developing the country, and enhancing security and stability in both countries. And it would be better if we created some kind of joint product that would then be sold and, on the one hand, create jobs for citizens of both countries, and, on the other, provide the opportunity to earn money from this joint product somewhere abroad. That's how we're going everywhere."