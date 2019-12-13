3.40 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
Alexander Lukashenko greets all Belarusians on Great Victory Day
President Alexander Lukashenko has sent a message of greetings to all Belarusians on the occasion of the Great Victory Day.
"May 9 is a sacred date for all Belarusians. On this day, everyone is overwhelmed with joy and pride in the feat of arms accomplished by our people in the name of life, freedom and justice. We also mourn about the millions of our fellow citizens who lost their lives. We bow our heads at the memory of those, who were not destined to return from the battlefields of the bloodiest war, the memory of those who toiled tirelessly at the home front and forged the Victory weapon. Their names are forever in our hearts.
The years are passing, but the memory of May 1945 is still alive. I am sure that Belarusians brought up on the example of courage, firmness and fidelity to duty will revere and protect the truth about that war. We are proud of our warriors-victors!" the greeting message reads.
The President wished all Belarusians health, well-being and peaceful sky over our dear country.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates Patriarch Kirill on his birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates Olympic champion Antonina Koshel on her anniversary
Alexander Lukashenko on mission of Belarusian People’s Congress
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All