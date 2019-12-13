Alexander Lukashenko greets all Belarusians on Great Victory Day

"May 9 is a sacred date for all Belarusians. On this day, everyone is overwhelmed with joy and pride in the feat of arms accomplished by our people in the name of life, freedom and justice. We also mourn about the millions of our fellow citizens who lost their lives. We bow our heads at the memory of those, who were not destined to return from the battlefields of the bloodiest war, the memory of those who toiled tirelessly at the home front and forged the Victory weapon. Their names are forever in our hearts.