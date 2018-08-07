Taking into account the weather, it is necessary to harvest the entire crop quickly and without loss. President Alexander Lukashenko set this task today.

Although the meeting in the Palace of Independence was originally dedicated to the narrow economic theme of the effectiveness of the work of free economic zones, the Head of State began with the most urgent and global tasks the country is facing now. The main accent is on the quality of the harvesting campaign. The shortage of cereals must be compensated for by corn, while the feed for animal husbandry should be preserved with respect to all technologies. The same approach applies to the preparation of soil for winter crops. The President also announced the nearest working trips to the regions: to Gomel and Orsha. The main attention will be paid to the fulfillment of instructions for the development of these territories, the increase of social and economic indicators.

As for the increase in the efficiency of free economic zones, this topic was repeatedly considered at the highest level. Residents of FEZs received additional preferences: exemption from land tax, rent, reduction of the minimum amount of investments (up to half a million Euros) to obtain the status of a resident. Today six FEZs operate in Belarus. More than 400 residents are registered there, more than 120 thousand jobs have been created. In general, free economic zones form up to four percent of GDP. Taking into account the created conditions, the Head of State expects more impact. Today's meeting is an occasion to once again analyze in detail the effectiveness of FEZs, their economic indicators, wages and working conditions of people. The President was presented with a new draft decree today. The document provides for additional mechanisms for the development of FEZ.