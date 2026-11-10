Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko has a busy day on November 10: talks with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, are scheduled.

Russia will chair the CSTO in 2026, and the organization's summit will be held in Moscow. The backdrop dictates a busy agenda: security discussions are taking place in parallel with trilateral talks on Ukraine.

While experts remain cautious about predicting a breakthrough in the negotiation process, the Belarusian President recently publicly commented on the matter. The experienced politician's instincts tell him that the Ukrainian conflict can be resolved in the coming months.

On November 10, in addition to bilateral Belarusian-Russian issues, this topic will likely also be discussed. Alexander Lukashenko has talks scheduled with Vladimir Putin.

CSTO leaders may consider Armenia's membership

On November 11, the leaders of the CSTO member states will discuss existing challenges, threats, and responses to them, but, as is customary, not in full attendance. The CSTO includes Belarus, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Armenia.

The latter has not paid its dues since 2024, effectively freezing its participation in the organization. Pashinyan is looking to the West and publicly states that he would welcome being expelled from the CSTO.

Earlier, the organization's Secretary General stated that the leaders could decide on Armenia's membership at the upcoming summit.

Everyone has heard: the President's speeches are always characterized by sharpness and topical issues. Alexander Lukashenko will dwell in detail on issues of collective security in the Eurasian space and present Minsk's position on key areas of the organization's development.

The CSTO Summit will consider an anti-terrorism strategy through 2030

About 20 documents are expected to be signed following the summit. These include the final Declaration of the Collective Security Council, the Anti-Terrorism Strategy through 2030, and a number of decisions on strengthening cooperation.

High-level statements are expected on November 10: Vladimir Putin invited Alexander Lukashenko to his residence in Novo-Ogaryovo, where talks will take place on the economy, joint projects, and the Ukrainian crisis.