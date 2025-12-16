In an interview with the American television channel Newsmax TV, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko offered his perspective on what the United States should do regarding the flow of drugs entering the country from Venezuela.

Greta Conaway Van Sasteren, wife of the special envoy to President Joe Biden, John Cooley, and host of her own program on Newsmax TV, pointed out that, for example, fentanyl originates from Mexico, while other drugs are produced in Colombia and various Latin American countries, with Venezuela acting as a transit point into the United States.

In response, the Belarusian leader questioned whether such a massive flow of drugs, as often discussed in the U.S., truly exists. "We also discussed this issue with your delegates. Drugs—like human trafficking, prostitution, and weapons—are realities of our time. We must fight them, but you won’t defeat drugs with missiles. This is a war, a struggle. The U.S. has rightly begun fighting against migration and drug trafficking. President Donald Trump was right to bring this issue to the forefront. We will fight against it too," Lukashenko emphasized.

He expressed confidence that joint agreements and measures are essential in tackling these problems. Drawing a parallel with Belarus, he noted that drugs also flow into his country from Asia, through Russia and Belarus, into enlightened Europe, into what he called the "paradise garden." "They go there because demand is higher than anywhere else. That’s why drugs are trafficked, but we have established a tough barrier at the border," the Belarusian leader stated.

Lukashenko asserted that he could debate who fights the hardest against drug addiction—himself or others. In Belarus, an uncompromising battle is underway, starting from within. "If you distribute drugs, you might never leave prison. We are conducting a relentless fight, but what have Europeans done? They closed their borders and imposed sanctions against us," he reminded.

Turning to the journalist, Lukashenko asked, if the U.S. were to tighten a noose around their neck, would they defend those who seek to execute them? "Should I defend Europe in this situation? Why? They are suffocating me, and I am supposed to protect them from drugs? Same as you. You shouldn’t strangle Venezuela; you should find a compromise. We have fought seriously with Europeans (Poles, Lithuanians, Latvians, Ukrainians) against drugs," he recalled.