President Lukashenko to pay official visit to Austria Monday

During the biltateral talks with the Federal President of Austria the issue of politics, economy and trade cooperation will be discussed. The exoerts call this visit important not only for the relations with Vienna, but also for breaking the window to Europe, since Astria has always supported our efforts to normalize the relations with the EU. The last years saw a positive dynamics in the bilateral trade, which grew by 20% and Austrian invesrment. The visit will be accpanied by the Belarusian-Austrian investment forum, which will be attended by 200 reoresentatives of logistics, energy, lumber, transport, farming and other industries. The forum makes part of the Belarusian efforts to enter the WTO.