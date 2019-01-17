3.43 RUB
President of Belarus to hold talks with Zimbabwe leader
The end of the working week will be marked by the development of cooperation between Belarus and the African continent. Today, President Alexander Lukashenko will hold talks with Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa. The meeting will be held in the Palace of Independence in a narrow and extended composition. The parties will discuss the development of official and trade and economic contacts, the promising areas for strengthening bilateral cooperation, primarily in the field of trade and investment. Following the results of negotiations the signing of a number of international documents is expected. The official visit of the President of Zimbabwe will include meetings with representatives of Belarusian business.
