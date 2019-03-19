Alexander Lukashenko and Nursultan Nazarbayev hold phone talks

The head of the Belarusian state noted that he took this step of his friend with great regret and stressed that he and Nursultan Nazarbayev are associated with long-term working and friendly relations. The heads of state together took part in the preparation of important decisions, both in the development of bilateral cooperation in multilateral formats, participated in large summits and international forums. The conversation turned out to be very warm. Alexander Lukashenko and Nursultan Nazarbayev agreed to meet during the anniversary summit of the Eurasian Economic Union, which will be held in Astana in May this year to discuss the prospects for further cooperation.



In addition, Nursultan Nazarbayev, as the first president of the country, according to the Constitution, has the status of “Leader of the Nation”. Alexander Lukashenko stressed that this is undoubtedly a well-deserved status, since modern Kazakhstan was created and built by the efforts of Nursultan Nazarbayev.



Belarus and Kazakhstan will have no problems with continuity of good high-level contacts. In general, during the conversation, it was noted that friendly contacts have always been and will be maintained between the two countries, both by the leadership and the peoples.