PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

President of Belarus holds telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Armenia

At the initiative of the Armenian side, the President of Belarus held today a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan. They discussed the development of relations in the trade and economic sphere. The trade turnover between Belarus and Armenia is growing. At the same time, Alexander Lukashenko and Nikol Pashinyan agree that there is large untapped potential in cooperation between the countries.

The parties agreed to make every effort to implement it. The President of Belarus and the Prime Minister of Armenia considered a set of issues related to the development of the Eurasian Economic Union including the results of the meeting of the heads of government of the EAEU countries in St. Petersburg.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All