Meeting with Head of State analyzes in detail work of free economic zones

The issues of increasing the efficiency of free economic zones were repeatedly considered at the highest level. The today's meeting is an occasion to analyze their work in detail. The head of state was interested in the opinion of all participants in the conversation, including governors, as there are free economic zones in each region. Today they form up to 4% of GDP. The new draft decree provides for additional benefits for residents and improving the efficiency of such zones. The head of state approved the draft decree, it is planned that soon it will be signed, however, with the condition that by the end of the year investors should start implementing all projects.

Here the Head of State sets a clear task: the process must be controlled so that everyone was in equal conditions. In general, today the FEZ itself is a tool for struggling for an investor, at least in the Eurasian Economic Union.

In general, the purpose of this meeting is to make the work of the FEZ more efficient. But the Head of State looks at the question more broadly and in detail analyzes all mechanisms of the existence of such zones. An important topic is working conditions and wages. Alexander Lukashenko pays attention to the fact that enterprises with benefits are working, there must be social returns.