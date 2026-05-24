Shared Memory and Shared Future: Lukashenko and Minnikhanov Hold Strategic Talks

President Alexander Lukashenko received Rustam Minnikhanov, Head of the Republic of Tatarstan.

The main focus of the talks was the further development of bilateral cooperation. The Tatarstan delegation showed particular interest in Belarusian halal products, light industry goods, and, of course, machinery — urban transport, agricultural equipment and vehicles for personal use.

At the same time, a major business forum and the Days of Kazan are taking place in Minsk. Together, these events are designed to strengthen strategic ties and help the two peoples learn more about each other.

It takes just over two hours by plane to fly from Minsk to Kazan. The capital of Tatarstan, located in the heart of European Russia, is now opening up culturally and gastronomically to Belarusians. One of the goals of the Days of Kazan in Minsk is to showcase the region’s potential. Tatarstan holds a special place among the subjects of the Russian Federation — a unique blend of Eastern and Slavic roots combined with a mentality that feels very close to our own.

Culture and tourism, industry and petrochemicals — when translated into the language of business, Belarus and Tatarstan have considerable room to grow together.

The talks began with history. Rustam Minnikhanov started his visit the day before by travelling to Brest and laying flowers at the Brest Fortress. The theme of preserving historical memory was one of the first topics raised in the President’s office. The overall tone of the meeting was clear: there are no obstacles to dynamic progress between the two sides.

Alexander Lukashenko praised the development of Tatarstan

“I like the pace you have set. Despite certain turbulence, you are holding firm. I see how our Muslim brothers often look toward Russia and toward us — and they do so, first and foremost, through friendly Kazan.”

With a touch of humour, the Belarusian leader recalled the recent KHL Gagarin Cup quarter-final series in which Ak Bars Kazan defeated Dinamo Minsk 4–0.

“You sometimes do things that aren’t very nice. You took our Dinamo Minsk and beat them 4–0. You upset the whole of Belarus,” Lukashenko said with a smile.

“Not on purpose,” Minnikhanov replied.

“Nevertheless, it was a good lesson for us,” the President noted.

Memory that unites. It was Tatarstan’s Ak Bars that knocked Dinamo Minsk out of the Gagarin Cup this season. But as they say, nothing worthwhile comes easily.

Tatarstan has recently become a major venue for large-scale sporting events in Russia, including the Games of the Future, to which the Belarusian President was invited. The leaders also met during the BRICS summit held in Kazan.

Beyond politics, at the end of April Kazan hosted a large memorial requiem concert titled “Every Third.” Historical memory is the foundation on which the strongest bonds are built. Our peoples fought together in the Great Patriotic War; entire divisions formed on the territory of Tatarstan took part in Operation Bagration.

“I am very grateful to you for hosting our artists with such a magnificent concert in the heart of Russia,” Lukashenko said.

“It was something everyone needed to see,” Minnikhanov replied.

“We hold many events, but this was a real lesson for us on how such things should be done.”

“We knew where we were going. We knew it couldn’t be done superficially. I was deeply involved in the preparations. While in Kazan, we realised how well Russia receives such initiatives,” the Belarusian President added.

Minnikhanov once again emphasised how heartfelt the concert was and mentioned his visit to the Brest Fortress:

“You have everything perfectly organised. It’s something one must see with one’s own eyes. We were raised on the heroism of the Brest Fortress. But when you stand there… Thank you very much. The staff and the exhibition are outstanding. Extremely educational. We were very impressed.”

Lukashenko noted that after the requiem in Kazan he had specifically asked about Minnikhanov’s reaction.

“They told me you had tears in your eyes. I was glad you received it so positively.”

“Our entire population reacted the same way,” Minnikhanov replied. “It was truly instructive and very important. Time passes. We now have only 92 living veterans of the Great Patriotic War — perhaps even fewer today. We must always remember and speak about these things.”

What makes Belarus and Tatarstan alike. Rustam Minnikhanov particularly praised the beauty and cleanliness of Belarus. In response, Alexander Lukashenko noted the strong similarities between the two regions.

“I have always said that Belarus is very much like Tatarstan,” the President remarked.

“We are trying to be like you,” Minnikhanov replied with a smile.

“Whenever I fly over or land near Tatarstan, I sometimes think: am I already approaching Minsk?” Lukashenko shared. “It’s so neat and clean there too. You maintain discipline. I remember from our younger days how much you valued order and discipline. It brings success.”

What interests Tatarstan in Belarus. Tatarstan is eager to learn from Belarus and is ready to expand cooperation in several key areas. This was confirmed by Minnikhanov when speaking to journalists after the meeting. There is interest in the agricultural sector, industry, and increasing flight frequency on the Kazan–Brest route.

Rustam Minnikhanov, Head of the Republic of Tatarstan:

“You produce a great deal of high-quality halal products. As a region where Islam is practised and where we enjoy strong relations with the Islamic world, we have invited our Belarusian partners to participate in all our halal exhibitions. Your products are of a very high standard. Another important area is light industry. Unfortunately, we are lagging behind in this sphere and would like to involve our Belarusian partners. We have a lot to learn from Belarus. We wish your country continued prosperity. We feel very comfortable and very much at home here. In these difficult times, thanks to the personal relations between our heads of state, Belarus stands shoulder to shoulder with Russia. We highly value this.”

Business Forum: Minsk and Kazan Building Direct Links

A dedicated business forum is helping to forge direct contacts between the two sides. During the talks, agreements were signed on the supply of components for aviation and automotive technology. In total, around 150 entrepreneurs from both sides took part in the negotiations.

Vladimir Kukharev, Chairman of the Minsk City Executive Committee:

“A good example is the cooperation in motorsport. Athletes from Kazan needed cross-country motorcycles. Our Motovelozavod has worked out a joint solution, and deliveries will begin soon.”

Ilsur Metshin, Mayor of Kazan:

“We are developing this cooperation. Simple figures: half of Kazan’s public transport consists of excellent Belarusian-made buses, trolleybuses and trams. They are reliable and comfortable.”

The Kazan delegation also visited the BelGee automobile plant. Significant volumes of Belarusian agricultural machinery are already operating in Tatarstan, and further industrial cooperation was discussed at government level between Prime Minister Alexander Turchin and Rustam Minnikhanov. The visit concluded with a test drive of Belarusian vehicles.

Oleg Korobchenko, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan:

“Localisation is already under way. There are projects for spare parts, body panels and chassis components. We have discussed this with many Tatarstan manufacturers of automotive parts and are ready to support and supply components here as well.”