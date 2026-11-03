MINSK — The Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security is attracting a rapidly expanding degree of global attention as a premier diplomatic hub, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko declared during his plenary address at the forum, the BELTA news agency reports.

Substantive Dialogue Over Rigid Boundaries

"The attention directed toward our collective work is growing steadily," the Head of State remarked. "And this is not merely a matter of increasing participant numbers. It is about the quality of the dialogue itself, which is becoming increasingly concrete and substantive. Any painful issues are addressed openly; there are absolutely no forbidden topics for us here—or at least, we strive to ensure none exist. Every year, we aim to make our conference highly relevant, useful, and maximally comprehensive. In doing so, real-world developments consistently dictate the agenda of the event."

The President extended a formal welcome to both international and domestic delegates.

"It is a highly noteworthy fact that this hall accommodates the heads of the executive bodies of all key regional organizations: the SCO, the CSTO, and the CIS," Alexander Lukashenko observed. "Furthermore, for the first time, our gathering has generated substantial, high-level interest from the OSCE."

A Unifying Alternative to Geopolitical Mainstreams

The Belarusian leader stated that Western political analysts and officials are closely monitoring the progression of the Minsk Conference. He noted that while many individuals within Western nations maintain a genuine desire to participate in person, they are fundamentally constrained by the fear of breaking away from the established Western geopolitical mainstream.

"Let me emphasize clearly: we do not draw dividing lines, nor do we attach political labels," the Belarusian leader underscored. "Instead, we speak honestly and openly about our structural perception of global challenges. In return, we seek to hear the authentic voices of those who genuinely care about the future of Eurasia and the global international order. Our primary objective is for everyone to recognize that the Minsk Conference functions strictly as a unifying forum."