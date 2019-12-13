EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Alexander Lukashenko and Natalia Kochanova discuss wide range of issues

The President discusses the widest range of issues with the speaker of the Council of the Republic. The meeting with Natalia Kachanova takes place at the Palace of Independence. Alexander Lukashenko focuses on economic issues in the context of difficult global situation. The work of enterprises and people will ensure sustainability. The upcoming presidential election as well as virus combat measures were also talked over.

