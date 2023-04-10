In case of aggression against Belarus, Russian Federation will defend Belarus as its own territory

"Sometime after 1994, the famous Budapest Memorandum was signed in which all the Western powers and Russia swore to provide full security to Kazakhstan, Ukraine and Belarus. Naturally, you know that the Western powers have trampled all these treaties, agreements and statements, and there is no security. I refer to economic security among other things. Well, what kind of economic security is there if they impose sanctions against us and Russia? - said the Belarusian leader. - So I raised this issue in talks with the President of Russia. He absolutely supported me in all aspects. And, he said, we need to revise all our treaties and agreements of Belarus and Russia, and see what legal act of interstate nature should be adopted now to fully ensure the security of Belarus. In general, in case of aggression against Belarus, the Russian Federation will defend Belarus as its own territory. That is what we need.