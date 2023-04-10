3.86 BYN
2.73 BYN
3.16 BYN
In case of aggression against Belarus, Russian Federation will defend Belarus as its own territory
The President of Belarus held a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.
This visit followed the recent agreements between the heads of state reached last week during the Supreme State Council of the Union State. Alexander Lukashenko pointed out that Western countries don't comply with the security assurances given under the Budapest Memorandum in exchange for the withdrawal of nuclear weapons.
President on what security assurances we need
"Sometime after 1994, the famous Budapest Memorandum was signed in which all the Western powers and Russia swore to provide full security to Kazakhstan, Ukraine and Belarus. Naturally, you know that the Western powers have trampled all these treaties, agreements and statements, and there is no security. I refer to economic security among other things. Well, what kind of economic security is there if they impose sanctions against us and Russia? - said the Belarusian leader. - So I raised this issue in talks with the President of Russia. He absolutely supported me in all aspects. And, he said, we need to revise all our treaties and agreements of Belarus and Russia, and see what legal act of interstate nature should be adopted now to fully ensure the security of Belarus. In general, in case of aggression against Belarus, the Russian Federation will defend Belarus as its own territory. That is what we need.