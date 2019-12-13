Day of the State Emblem and State Flag marked in Minsk

The whole Belarus and its every citizen are in anticipation of the main holiday of spring. For 77 years, the May 9 does not do without colorful processions and volleys of Victory. It will be the same tomorrow. The capital salutes the heroes who will always remain in our memory as liberators of Europe and guarantors of peace and life in the continent. Their feat is immortal. The human memory cherishes the millions of stories about those who did not spare their lives, who stood to the last, who died but did not surrender. It's a pity not all have learned those lessons.



But the Belarusians know for sure the price of the Great Victory. Almost every inch of this land is watered with the blood of our soldiers who stood up to defend their homeland. And this scarlet color is the main color of the Belarusian flag, the symbol of our independence, our victory.



It is no accident that we have recalled our symbols. Belarus celebrates the Day of the State Emblem and State Flag every second Sunday of May. On this day a beautiful and solemn ceremony of celebrating the main symbols of the state is held in the capital city. The President also takes part in the ceremony.



The Belarusian flag has flown to outer space, been to Antarctica and Everest. Our flag is a witness to many Olympic victories and the long-awaited launch of the satellite, it is an escort for Belarusian diplomatic missions and business delegations all over the world. It is the identity of the nation and the peaks that we will be able to reach. And everyone feels it today on the National Flag Square in the center of the capital city.



Thousands of guests were invited to the National Flag Square: young people from all regions of the country, representatives of state bodies, public figures, parliamentarians and activists. All those who are at the edge of public and political life understand the importance of the moment, the importance of the historical memory and the value of the nation's unity. The President is also among the participants of the celebrations.



Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus:



“Why are we holding this landmark event today? The answer is simple: we have experienced the year 2020 with you, we have seen different colors, different banners during this period. On the one hand, it is bad, but on the other hand, it is good that we have seen these banners and, most importantly, those who were behind these banners. Second, we recently adopted a new Constitution in a referendum. The coat of arms and flag are an integral part of that Constitution, so today is a symbolic day, a special day, which gives a new breath to this good tradition, which was born in the depths of our new history.”



Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus:



“We have not forgotten how our grandfathers and fathers died for their banner, saving it from the Nazis, rose it and fearlessly went into battle under it, covering their families, their children, their loved ones and their native land with their breasts. In the name of those who paid with their lives for the future of the sovereign Belarus and its people, we, the heirs of the victors, are doing our utmost to prevent even the thought of reviving the ideas of Nazism on the holy Belarusian land.”



