3.40 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
New information about conspiracy against Belarus to be made public
Alexander Lukashenko told this to journalists Friday. As the Belarusian leader noted, even European politicians were horrified by the claims of the "alternative" activists. The President also told about the veterans' payments, application to the Prosecutor's Office of Germany and many other things.
The Belarusian leader also expressed his attitude towards the proposal of the Foreign Ministers of the "Big Seven" to hold early elections in Belarus. Alexander Lukashenko will agree to it, if the USA also holds a new campaign. We remind that the U.S. elections broke all records for violations.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates Patriarch Kirill on his birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates Olympic champion Antonina Koshel on her anniversary
Alexander Lukashenko on mission of Belarusian People’s Congress
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All