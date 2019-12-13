EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

New information about conspiracy against Belarus to be made public

Alexander Lukashenko told this to journalists Friday. As the Belarusian leader noted, even European politicians were horrified by the claims of the "alternative" activists. The President also told about the veterans' payments, application to the Prosecutor's Office of Germany and many other things.

The Belarusian leader also expressed his attitude towards the proposal of the Foreign Ministers of the "Big Seven" to hold early elections in Belarus. Alexander Lukashenko will agree to it, if the USA also holds a new campaign. We remind that the U.S. elections broke all records for violations.

