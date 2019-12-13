Investigation Committee reports decreasing trend in crime rate in Belarus

The Investigation Committee of Belarus notes the downward trend in crime rates of 8 percent, as compared to the previous year. This was reported to the head of state yesterday by Chairman of the Committee Ivan Noskevich. Alexander Lukashenko was interested in the quality of the investigation, as well as in bringing to trial high-profile criminal cases that are under the personal control of the President.



According to the Investigation Committee, every eighth crime in the country is committed online. And even such classic types as extortion and fraud have already gone into virtual space in 90 percent of cases. The law enforcement system in Belarus has a decent response to this. Other crimes are also being solved. As Ivan Noskevich noted, some citizens, relying on the preoccupation of law enforcement officers in the post-election period, decided to launch robbery attacks. But they were promptly detained and will be brought to justice.

