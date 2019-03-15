Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has expressed condolences to Governor General of New Zealand Patsy Reddy in the wake of the mass shooting in Christchurch mosques.



“This heinous act of violence once again proves the need to take resolute actions against any manifestations of terrorism and intolerance. Nothing can justify actions which claim lives of innocent people,” the message of condolences reads.



On behalf of the Belarusian people and himself the president also offered sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims, conveyed support and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

