Aleksandr Lukashenko offers condolences to presidents of Ukraine, Iran, governor general of Canada

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has offered condolences to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, Iran President Hassan Rouhani and Governor General of Canada Julie Payette following the Ukraine International Airlines jet crash near Tehran. The head of state also offered deep condolences to the families and friends of the victims. According to Aleksandr Lukashenko, it is with big sorrow that people in Belarus have learned the news about this irretrievable loss. It was reported earlier that a Boeing 737 jet of Ukraine International Airlines crashed a few minutes after taking off from Tehran's main international airport, killing 176 people.



