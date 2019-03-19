PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Condolences to President of Zimbabwe

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko sent condolences to President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa and President of Mozambique Felipe Nyusi.

The head of state noted that the news of numerous victims and large-scale destruction under the influence of the Idai cyclone was received with deep grief in Belarus.

On behalf of the Belarusian people and himself, Alexander Lukashenko expressed condolences to the families and friends of the victims, and also conveyed words of support and wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured.

