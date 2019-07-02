3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
Head of State addresses veterans to express gratitude for peace and tranquility that has reigned over years on Belarusian land
Independence Day is another reason to think about the value of everything that we have.
Billboards in the city, souvenirs, images of the symbol of the Second European Games continue to remind you how bright this sports festival was. Such an event is another reason to think about the value of everything that we have, all that we can be proud of today and the most expensive things: peace and tranquility.
The solemn assembly in the Palace of the Republic is one of the touching events of these memorable days. The main guests, of course, are our heroes, our veterans.
Peace and independence are the greatest values of Belarus.
The solemn meeting ended with a big concert.
