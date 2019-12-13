Alexander Lukashenko has phone talk with Nursultan Nazarbayev

Alexander Lukashenko had a telephone talk with Nursultan Nazarbayev, the first President of Kazakhstan. The Belarusian head of state congratulated his counterpart personally on the 30th anniversary of his election to the highest post of the state. The conversation also touched upon the political agenda and the bilateral cooperation between the countries.



The trade turnover between the two countries has grown in 2021. At the end of the year it is expected to be about a billion dollars. They also discussed the work of seven large Belarusian equipment assembly factories. They agreed to strengthen cooperation in the entire spectrum of the Belarusian-Kazakh cooperation. Alexander Lukashenko and Nursultan Nazarbayev discussed the schedule for their forthcoming meetings.



