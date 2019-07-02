EconomyPoliticsSocietyPresidentHealthCultureIncidentsRegionsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Alexander Lukashenko holds phone talks with President Ilham Aliev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva

Today, at the initiative of the Azerbaijani side, Alexander Lukashenko had a telephone conversation with President IlhAm Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva.

They congratulated the head of the Belarusian state on the upcoming Independence Day and the successful holding of the 2nd European Games. The schedule of upcoming bilateral contacts and the overall development of relations between Belarus and Azerbaijan were also discussed.

