Alexander Lukashenko holds phone talks with President of Tajikistan

Today, Alexander Lukashenko had a telephone conversation with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon. The heads of state discussed the bilateral agenda, issues of developing cooperation in various fields with an emphasis on preparing the upcoming visit of Emomali Rahmon to Belarus. It is scheduled for the second half of the week. In addition to the official events of the visit, the leader of Tajikistan is expected to attend the closing ceremony of the 2nd European Games.