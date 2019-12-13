Alexander Lukashenko has telephone conversation with President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky

The Heads of the States discussed the development of bilateral relations and the preparation of the 3rd Forum of the Regions of Belarus and Ukraine, which is planned to be held in Grodno in autumn. It was noted that it is necessary to make every effort to ensure that this event will bring significant practical results and facilitate cooperation.



Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Zelensky also discussed the epidemiological situation in the countries, measures to combat the spread of coronavirus, and shared their experience in this regard. They also discussed strengthening border control at the Belarusian-Ukrainian border and enhancing cooperation between border agencies.



Vladimir Zelensky raised the issue of militants detained in Belarus. He informed that they participated in the fighting in Donbass, and the Ukrainian Prosecutor's office is investigating these facts. Alexander Lukashenko noted that law enforcement agencies will cooperate on this issue within the framework of the international agreements, signed with Russia and Ukraine.



