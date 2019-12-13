PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Alexander Lukashenko holds phone conversation with Vladimir Putin

Today, the Presidents of Belarus and Russia had a telephone conversation. Vladimir Putin informed his Belarusian counterpart about his talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Makron regarding the situation in Belarus.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All