Alexander Lukashenko has telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin

Alexander Lukashenko had a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. It was initiated by the Russian President.



In addition to the bilateral agenda, a significant part of the conversation focused on topical issues-countering the COVID-19 pandemic in the countries and developing a proper vaccine. The Heads of the States also discussed the course of the election campaign in Belarus.



Vladimir Putin, in particular, noted the importance of further development of fraternal Belarusian-Russian relations and the need to counter negative trends and actions of third forces.



One of the main topics of conversation was the detention of 33 Russian citizens in the territory of Belarus. The Presidents agreed to study every available fact as thoroughly as possible in order to find the reasons and the responsible ones, so as to bring them to justice.



