Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Zelensky hold telephone conversation

A telephone conversation between the President of Belarus and President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelenskywas held today. Alexander Lukashenko congratulated his Ukrainian colleague on the successful conduct of political campaigns, wishing success in the formation of the authorities and in the future as a whole. Vladimir Zelensky repeated the invitation sent earlier to the Head of the Belarusian State to visit Ukraine during the 2nd Forum of the Regions of Belarus and Ukraine, which will be held in October of this year in Zhytomyr. Alexander Lukashenko accepted the invitation. In addition, Vladimir Zelensky told the President of Belarus in detail about the situation in Donbass and thanked for organizing an effective negotiating platform and, in general, for the role Belarus plays in resolving this conflict. The Belarusian leader assured that Minsk will continue to make every effort to resolve the situation in the region, and Ukraine can always count on Belarus as a country committed to peaceful initiatives and processes.