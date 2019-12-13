President of Belarus holds phone conversation with Director General of Roscosmos

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko had a phone conversation with Yuri Borisov, Director General of the State Corporation Roscosmos, who informed the Belarusian head of state about the causes of the emergency situation that occurred the day before at the launch site of the Baikonur Cosmodrome, the press service of the Belarusian leader reported.

According to Yuri Borisov, all the shortcomings have been eliminated in accordance with the regulations for such situations. The conclusion of the State Commission will be ready today.