Presidents of Belarus and Russia hold phone conversation
President Alexander Lukashenko had a phone conversation with Vladimir Putin. This was reported by BelTA, citing the press service of the Belarusian leader.
The Heads of State congratulated each other on the upcoming holiday, the Day of Unity of the peoples of Belarus and Russia. Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin discussed the state and prospects of bilateral relations. A separate topic of discussion was the situation around Ukraine. The Presidents also touched upon other topical issues of cooperation.
