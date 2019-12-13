Presidents of Belarus and Russia have phone conversation

Belarus and Russia will celebrate a big holiday tomorrow. This year there is a special attitude to this day as never before. April 2 is the Day of Unity of the Peoples of Belarus and Russia. For more than two decades we have been following the road of integration. Together, we confront the external challenges and strengthen our cooperation and economy. On the eve of the holiday, the Presidents of Belarus and Russia exchanged congratulations. A telephone conversation took place.



A telephone conversation between the Presidents of Belarus and Russia



During their conversation, Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin discussed the prospects of the bilateral relations. Of course, they addressed the situation around Ukraine and other urgent issues of cooperation.

