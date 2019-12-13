Socio-economic development and enterprises situation analyzed during President's working trip to Soligorsk District

The future of Minsk Region, the work of key enterprises, attitude to land and property, measures during the pandemic were discussed during the President’s working trip to Soligorsk. The trip began with an open conversation on the outcomes and prospects of Minsk Region. The Head of the State held similar meetings in Brest, Mogilev and Grodno. The development of Minsk Region largely determines the development of the whole country. The President also visited the district's key production - Belaruskaly. Alexander Lukashenko noted that they talked a lot with the staff about development in the near future.



The future of potash production and jobs preservation were discussed during the conversation with the workers of the largest Belarusian enterprise. The gobal topics, from the current situation and the fight against Covid-19 to possible changes in the Constitution, were touched upon. Belkaly-Migao plant became the venue for the conversation. It produces innovative products for Belarus - potassium nitrate.

