Meeting on legal innovations in national security and public order protection

The legislation must not only promptly react to any violations, but also prevent possible threats. This was stated by President Alexander Lukashenko during the meeting on improvement of the legal framework in the sphere of security and public order. A total of ten draft laws have been prepared. and in the near future the documents must be considered by Parliament and put into effect. The President cited Russia as an example of the swiftness with which laws are amended.



The meeting separately touched on responsibility for threats in social networks and the leakage of personal data of journalists, law enforcement officers and government officials. Two other bills received special attention: combating extremism and countering the glorification of Nazism. The legislative innovations will be checked by the parliament at spring session.



