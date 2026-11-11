“An Entire State Has Become the Actor”: Lukashenko on the New Face of Terrorism

Terrorist activity has undergone a substantial transformation, and an entire state has effectively become its subject, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko stated during a restricted-format session of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), BELTA reports.

“The current year has demonstrated a substantial transformation of terrorist activity. At the same time, in essence, an entire state has become its subject, and terrorism has become a primary instrument for resolving political issues in bilateral relations,” Alexander Lukashenko declared. “On a systematic basis, strikes are being practised against energy and civilian infrastructure — energy facilities, logistics complexes, data centres, motor transport and tourist sites.”