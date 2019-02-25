EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

President: Justice is basis of state system of Belarus

Justice, the work of the law enforcement system and amnesty for the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Belarus are the topics discussed today during the meeting of the President with the Chairman of the Supreme Court of our country.

The main focus of the Belarusian leader is on justice. Today, it is the foundation of the entire state system. Breaking the law is unacceptable, the President reminded.

In the near future, a large-scale meeting with the power unit is expected. Alexander Lukashenko was interested in Valentin Sukala’s opinion on the work of law enforcement officers.

