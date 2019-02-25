3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
President: Justice is basis of state system of Belarus
Justice, the work of the law enforcement system and amnesty for the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Belarus are the topics discussed today during the meeting of the President with the Chairman of the Supreme Court of our country.
The main focus of the Belarusian leader is on justice. Today, it is the foundation of the entire state system. Breaking the law is unacceptable, the President reminded.
In the near future, a large-scale meeting with the power unit is expected. Alexander Lukashenko was interested in Valentin Sukala’s opinion on the work of law enforcement officers.
President
All
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Lukashenko notes that thanks to labor unity, Belarusians have independence
Lukashenko urges to wear Belarusian clothes, and not "rush for Gucci, Versace and other junk"
Politics
All
Society
All
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Belarus to take part in Miss Universe contest for the first time
What should Belarusian army expect from geopolitical shifts after US election?
Belarusian border guards found another corpse of refugee on border with Poland
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All