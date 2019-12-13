3.42 RUB
Alexander Lukashenko approves terms of XXXII Slavyansky Bazaar Festival in Vitebsk and visa-free entry procedure for its guests
March 30, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko approved the terms of the XXXII International Festival of Arts "Slavyansky Bazaar in Vitebsk," signing the corresponding order. This is reported by BELTA.
The main events will take place from 13 to 16 July 2023.
The decree provides for visa-free entry to Belarus for participants and guests of the festival from 73 countries, thus expanding the audience.
Visa-free entry into the Republic of Belarus for foreign citizens will be allowed on the basis of an original or electronic ticket for the festival events held in the Summer Amphitheater or the Concert Hall "Vitebsk". At the same time one original or electronic ticket allows one foreign citizen to enter the Republic of Belarus not later than the date of the event specified in the ticket.
