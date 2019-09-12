President makes personnel decisions

New leaders were appointed in Buda-Koshelevo, Lelchitsy, Lida, Schuchin and Soligorsk districts.



Thanks to the potash plant, Soligorsk is known all over the world. This industrial giant makes the economy of the region as well as the whole country. The bet on energetic and promising managers justifies itself. The president is not just "shuffling the deck." Forming a new generation of leaders, a new formation of managers, the head of state is looking into the future of the country.



Vladimir Makei confirms that the Foreign Ministry managed to create a team of like-minded people. The President appointed Sergey Terentyev as the Ambassador of Belarus to Egypt. Evgeny Vorobiev will represent the country's interests in Israel. The head of the Belarusian diplomatic mission in Ecuador will be Nikolay Ovsyanko. Alexander Lukashenko appointed Vyacheslav Beskosty Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Turkmenistan, and Victor Rybak anambassador to Turkey.



As for Turkey, in recent years, Minsk and Ankara have intensified the bilateral relations. The presidents exchanged visits. The new ambassador sees his task as finding a balance in trade. One and a half hundred Turkish companies work in Belarus, while the Belarusian oil industry and industrialists are just discovering this market. There should be more of our companies on the shores of the Bosphorus.