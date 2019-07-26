3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
Construction of housing, work of enterprises and the harvesting campaign become key issues during President’s working visit to Vetka District
The construction of housing, the work of enterprises and harvesting campaign in the country. These issues became key points during the working visit of the Head of State to Vetka District of Gomel Region. All the necessary conditions for life and work have been created here: new productions, housing, and a sport center have recently appeared. After visiting Vetka, the Head of State viewed the harvesting course from the air. The presidential helicopter flew over Chernobyl regions, the state of affairs was clearly visible. The presidential inspection was a logical continuation of the conference call held three days ago. Alexander Lukashenko had an opportunity to personally evaluate the course of the harvesting at once in 3 regions of the country.
President
All
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Lukashenko: Peace and tranquility on Belarusian land must be defended with all our might
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All