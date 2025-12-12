The United States is lifting sanctions on potash and is engaged in dialogue on normalizing relations with Belarus. These are the results of Belarusian-American negotiations, several rounds of which took place at the Independence Palace.

Recently - even at the start of discussions with American representatives - Alexander Lukashenko noted that there are many issues on the agenda for discussion and positively assessed the actions of the President of the United States. The negotiations were productive - and this is already the perspective of American counterparts on complex topics.

The Ukrainian conflict was also discussed.

Belarusian-American negotiations

The last six months will enter the history of Belarusian-American relations as a special period. Experts describe it as a period of rapprochement. In 2025, bilateral activity intensified, and in the summer, Lukashenko and Trump, speaking officially, reached an agreement to continue contacts.

In Minsk, the representative of the American leader and well-known lawyer John Cole has visited more than once. The fact that Trump appointed him as a special envoy to Belarus last month was a symbolic moment - Minsk and Washington have serious issues to discuss ahead.

Lukashenko about Trump: Recently, I very much like his actions

"John, I congratulate you on your new appointment (as the US special envoy to Belarus). You are now the main person for Belarus with us. Tell Trump that we need to do something because of this. And we will," said Alexander Lukashenko during the meeting.

He also gave a positive assessment of his American colleague - the US President: "They say Trump likes flattery. But I do not do it for flattery. I want to say that recently, I very much like his actions."

"We have many questions. The world is changing very quickly, new problems are emerging that we need to discuss. And perhaps, solve some issues."

Official Minsk and Alexander Lukashenko personally, despite different stages in interstate relations - mostly complex - have always been oriented constructively. Talking in terms of sanctions is inherently dead end. It’s better to discuss everything and reach compromises.

This time, the negotiations lasted a couple of days - even on Saturday. Alexander Lukashenko’s meeting with the US special envoy for the press was minimal - just a short protocol - the President himself will signal to the media.

Most of it took place - predictably - behind closed doors.

The source of information for journalists about the talks will be John Cole himself. The logic of the questions from the press is clear. Last time - a good start was the lifting of sanctions on the Belarusian airline - so maybe the same spirit will continue?

US lifts sanctions on Belarusian potash

John Cole, US special envoy:

"In accordance with President Trump’s instructions, the US is lifting sanctions on potash. I think this is a very good move by the US for Belarus. We are lifting them now. The discussion on sanctions will continue further. As we move along the path of normalization of relations between the two countries, more sanctions will be lifted. I hope that in the future, we will reach a situation where there are no sanctions at all."

Cole on negotiations with Lukashenko: Discussed the future, how to normalize relations

Cole emphasized that the two-day talks with Alexander Lukashenko were very productive and highlighted the Belarusian president’s awareness.

John Cole, US special envoy:

"We talked about the war between Ukraine and Russia, about Venezuela. President Lukashenko mentioned many people and many issues. We had a very good conversation. We talked about the future - how to move towards rapprochement between the US and Belarus, to normalize relations. That is our goal."

US special envoy: Lukashenko provides good advice on resolving the Ukraine conflict

When asked what needs to be done to improve future relations between Belarus and the United States, US special envoy John Cole said:

"Exactly what we are already doing - lifting sanctions. We are constantly talking with each other. I spoke with your President on various issues. He helps and advises us on what to do about the war between Russia and Ukraine. These are good pieces of advice. As we become closer, we talk more and exchange more ideas. Let’s say - it’s a transition process - from initial steps to more confident ones."

Belarusian president welcomes negotiations on Ukraine and praises Trump

What concerns the region - Alexander Lukashenko is not indifferent - you can’t expect a peaceful life while turmoil rages behind the fence. At the very beginning of the Ukrainian events, our president stated - without US involvement, the conflict cannot be resolved.

Trump’s peaceful plan was welcomed by Minsk - which could be a good starting point for the negotiation process. Of course, everything must be detailed within it.

"No matter how much they try to belittle Trump’s role, he is good in this regard. Yesterday’s statements of his won’t go unnoticed by the people. He wants to stop the war, as he says, so that people do not die. You can talk around it and say anything. But what can you say against what Americans are doing today?" stated Alexander Lukashenko.

"You see what forces are trying to torpedo, even American proposals for a peace treaty with Ukraine."

Journalists asked the US special envoy about his opinion on the role Belarus can play in establishing peace in Ukraine.

John Cole, US special envoy:

"Your President has a long-standing relationship with President Putin and has the ability to advise him. That is very helpful in this situation. They are longtime friends and have the necessary level of relations to discuss such issues. Naturally, President Putin can accept some advice and reject others. But this is a way to help the process."

They asked if the next negotiations could possibly be held here in Minsk, and Cole replied: "We will see."

Belarusian president’s decision on pardoning 123 citizens of various countries

The reaction of Belarus to the lifting of illegal sanctions against the potash industry, imposed by the Biden administration, and the transition to practical steps to lift other illegal restrictions against our country was significant. As part of agreements with the US President and at Trump’s request, the head of state decided to pardon 123 citizens. These are representatives of different countries who, according to the law, were convicted of various crimes - espionage, terrorism, and extremism.

This gesture was also in response to requests from other heads of state and based on humanitarian principles and universal human values. It signals to partners that Minsk is committed to developing relations and interested in stabilizing the situation in the European region as a whole.

Gigin: It’s common-sense policy

Vadim Gigin, deputy of the Belarusian National Assembly:

"We know that access to potash and potassium pressure is very important for countries where the US wants to strengthen its influence and develop relations - for example, Latin American countries like Brazil. Therefore, there is mutual interest here. And, of course, this is an obvious message to the European Union, which is criticized by the US. The current steps are an implementation of a new national security strategy that many discuss. It’s common-sense policy. And we have been implementing such a policy throughout President Lukashenko’s presidency. We are ready to negotiate and develop relations with various countries without preconditions or unfounded claims. And it’s good that finally Americans have seen and heard our approach. Of course, we should not overestimate the achieved successes. We need to move forward."

The parliamentarian added that there are many discussions about the released individuals who were convicted under extremist and espionage articles, but as Americans themselves emphasized, this is just one track, and not the most important one.

Pragmatic Belarus-US dialogue

Andrey Krivosheev, Chairman of the Belarusian Union of Journalists and General Director of Minsk News Agency:

"It is very important that Mr. Cole emphasized that on issues where there are no disagreements, we will act very quickly - publicly and privately. And on issues where positions differ, as is proper in normal diplomacy, we will shift these contentious questions to the background, not push them hard, and not make critical issues dependent on their resolution. This includes, I repeat, peace, economy, and restoring normal relations."

He expressed his opinion that Belarusian diplomacy demonstrated itself brilliantly in these negotiations. "We have tangible results from these talks. And, maintaining a certain degree of skepticism, restraint, and calmness - without compromising even a jot of our national pragmatic interests - we can continue building relations on this positive foundation," Krivosheev is confident.

Expert on negotiations: All based on mutual benefit

Andrey Bogodel, Deputy Head of the Faculty of the General Staff of the Belarusian Military Academy:

"As Alexander G. Lukashenko said, everything is based on mutual benefit. Trump loves the same. The deal comes first."

"The policies of the new US administration were largely unclear to us, and not only to us. It was mainly unclear what was behind their words. Now a very important document has appeared - the US National Security Strategy - which defines the basis of internal, external, and military policy. For the sake of clarity, this is a document of the world hegemon. And literally in the preamble of this document, it says that the White House recognizes that the policies of previous administrations after the Cold War were mistaken. And Donald Trump is ready to correct this situation. And what do they usually correct? Usually, they correct mistakes. Regarding the Belarusian republic, I believe this is an acknowledgment of our sovereignty and the lifting of illegal sanctions," said Bogodel.

Belarus always supports dialogue