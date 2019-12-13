3.42 RUB
The TV version of the interview of the President of Belarus to the Sky News Arabia can be watched today at 9.30 pm on Belarus 1
Sanctions, plane incident, relations with West, and migration.Alexander Lukashenko gave an interview to Sky News Arabia TV channel. The conversation lasted for about an hour. The Head of State answered the journalist's questions in detail. They related to the situation surrounding the emergency landing of the Ryanair plane, the President's view on whether it was a provocation, and if so, who was behind it.
The focus was also on the topic of Belarus's relations with the West and the possibility of a dialogue with the EU, sanctions and their impact on the country's economy. One of the questions concerned the topic of illegal migration through Belarus to the EU countries.
The interviewer was the chief news editor of the channel, Imad Al-Atrash.
Traditionally only two relevant fragments were shown on the air on July 19. Watch the full version of the interview on July 21 at 9.30 pm on Belarus 1.
