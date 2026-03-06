"Tender and strong, charming and wise" - Lukashenko congratulate Belarusian women on March 8

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated his compatriots on March 8. This was reported by BELTA, citing the press service of the Belarusian leader.

The head of state noted that the wonderful holiday of March 8 is filled with pleasant emotions: "It comes with spring, awakening feelings of admiration and gratitude in our hearts, which we give to you, dear women – tender and strong, attentive and caring, charming and wise. You are the most precious thing in our lives."