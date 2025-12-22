A report was delivered to the President of Belarus by Ivan Tertel, Chairman of the State Security Committee (KGB). The President was briefed on the KGB's intelligence and counterintelligence work, as well as the situation in Belarus ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Alexander Lukashenko instructed that all ongoing processes be kept under control to reliably ensure security.

Ivan Tertel, Chairman of the KGB:

"Today, the head of state received a detailed report on all matters of the KGB's work regarding the situation, the difficult situation developing both around our country and in certain regions of the world."

The KGB chief stated that foreign intelligence is present where Belarus sees its vital national interests or where potential threats to the state are emerging. "Currently, these are, of course, issues related to the concentration of military efforts in neighboring states. We see how defense budgets are increasing, how the infrastructure of potential theaters of military operations is being improved."

Furthermore, Ivan Tertel noted, foreign intelligence reports to the head of state on other issues, in particular, possible aggressive intentions toward Belarus. "I would like to confirm, based on the documentary materials reported to the head of state, and on which decisions are based, that the long-term plans of our adversaries have not changed: they are a geopolitical redistribution in the region and an accompanying goal—a change in the constitutional order in Belarus," he emphasized.

He added: "We are noting that the subversive centers located in our neighboring states are gradually deteriorating. Confrontation between some of them is growing due to squabbles over funding, which, given these problems, is being squeezed. $30 million has been allocated for this year and the near future (they wanted over $200 million, which, according to their estimates, is insufficient). At the same time, tactics are being transformed, and approaches to achieving these goals are being reworked. There are certain trends that are currently being implemented: a focus on our youth, our government apparatus, and the implementation of the so-called round table scenario. We assure you that these plans will not come to fruition, and in this regard, both foreign intelligence and other units of the State Security Committee are working on the instructions of our Supreme Commander-in-Chief, and all obstacles are being removed to prevent a scenario similar to the Ukrainian one, prepared for our country, from being realized."