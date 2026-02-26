This year marks a milestone: in April, it will be thirty years since the Treaty establishing the Community of Belarus and Russia, the foundational document that laid the groundwork for the “union duo” to develop and thrive. This format continues to reaffirm its relevance and necessity. Today, the leaders of Belarus and Russia have adopted decisions that will elevate economic integration to new heights, protect producers of shared goods, and foster the development of border railway transportation. In many ways, the heads of state are guided “by life itself,” addressing the most pressing issues of the moment. Technological sovereignty, reliance on domestic resources and expertise, and the protection of the common market within the Union State are now as crucial as military and foreign policy security. Our correspondent will bring you all the details and key statements from this momentous day in politics.

The Union State in Action — the integration we aspire to: seamless, barrier-free, and free of delays. A shared homeland from Brest to Vladivostok, and a unified economic space. Even the weather is the same for us. Moscow is managing the aftermath of a snowstorm. And though opponents often speak of a “cooling” in Belarusian-Russian relations before leaders meet, in reality, there is neither heat nor frost. We are each other’s number one partners.

Whereas in the past, our cooperation was often seen through the lens of Russia’s influence, that narrative is now fading into whispers behind closed doors. In some areas, Belarus provides more assistance to its ally than vice versa. But we do not dwell on this. Mutual support is everywhere—cooperation, import substitution, industrial projects, military-industrial complex. In recent years, trade figures have hit record highs—nearly fifty-five billion dollars in 2025. Yet, not all tasks outlined in the current Treaty on the Union State have been fully accomplished. Still, a new agreement is already being planned for the next three years. Perhaps our Slavic mentality of postponing everything until the last moment—sometimes just a year before deadlines—plays a role. But Belarus’s Minister of Economy assures us: we are on schedule.

Alexander Lukashenko arrived in the Russian capital the day before. As usual, the press was waiting on the steps before the meeting began. And, as tradition dictates, the Kremlin’s commandant greeted him at the threshold. Journalists kept their distance; Putin was awaiting him.

Delegations and journalists waited nearly an hour. During this time, the heads of state engaged in private, camera-free conversations. Afterwards, everything proceeded according to plan. The union allies exchanged firm handshakes—images destined for history.

Lukashenko and Putin are in constant contact. They often call each other and hold bilateral consultations—more frequently than anyone else in the world. And yet, the full-format meetings, with delegations, governments, and parliamentarians present, remain a goal worth pursuing. Perhaps that’s why Putin forgot the seating arrangements of the Union State… He is simply accustomed to looking his partner in the eye.

The Chairman of the Supreme State Council will be opened by the Belarusian President. The leader of Belarus will begin with geopolitics: our allied defense has cooled the ardor of opponents.

On security, the policy remains entirely synchronized. Our allies possess ample resources to maintain peace and order. Putin has reaffirmed Russia and Belarus’s readiness to ensure the military security of the Union State by all means and capacities.

The Russian President recalled the earlier ratified Agreement on Security Guarantees within the Union State, which came into force in 2025. This document, he emphasized, is aimed at safeguarding sovereignty, independence, constitutional order, territorial integrity, and external borders of both Belarus and Russia, as well as of the Union State.

“I am convinced,” Putin declared, “that together with our Belarusian friends, we will continue doing everything necessary to ensure the military security of the Union State—using all the means at our disposal.”

Over the past five years, in some areas, we have achieved more than in all previous years combined. Sanctions, the tasks of the special military operation… life and circumstances have pushed us to rely on each other.

“The focus is primarily on the economy,” stated the head of state. “Today, unfortunately, the global trading system is being blocked, bent, and broken—by imposing protective tariffs, technological and energy blockades, currency pressures, and piracy along logistical routes. Some countries are prohibited from exporting oil, others from importing it. Efforts are made to prevent these exchanges altogether.”

Belarusian President Lukashenko pointed out that while leaders of the multipolar world—China and Russia—are still somewhat feared, their allies face unprecedented pressure. “Just in recent weeks,” he said, “Venezuela, Cuba, and Iran—our common partners—have become targets of gross interference, primarily through economic means.”

Thus, technological sovereignty, reliance on domestic resources and expertise, prioritizing the union’s shared products, and protecting the common market of the Union State are the same frontiers of security—no less vital than military and diplomatic ones.

Our President initiated the reform of the Supreme State Council’s work: previously, dozens of issues were brought before the heads of state; now, the focus is on fewer, but more effective, matters. After negotiations, nations and their citizens must feel the tangible results. Starting in April, Belarus and Russia’s border regions will be connected by railway routes. Trains will run between Smolensk and Orsha, as well as Smolensk and Vitebsk.

The guiding principle remains: to act based on real life—addressing the most urgent and relevant issues, and most importantly, honoring deadlines.

The expansion of opportunities for citizens of the Union State will soon be facilitated by the launch of border railway services along the routes Vitebsk–Smolensk and Orsha–Smolensk. “That’s what’s needed,” emphasized Lukashenko. “And then, there will be no need to persuade anyone to stay in the union or not. We must take these steps for our people.”

“I often note,” he added, “and I’ve told Mikhail Mishustin (the Russian Prime Minister) this, that we will strengthen and accelerate cooperation in transportation. As soon as you introduced additional ‘Lastochki’ (high-speed trains between Minsk and Moscow), many Belarusians started traveling to Moscow. And now, even that isn’t enough,” the Belarusian leader said. “Vladimir Vladimirovich, I must mention—I was just informed yesterday—that our refugees are now concerned because Belarusians are no longer going to Europe. They’re heading east—toward Russia and China. That’s what it means to act from the land. We do what our people need.”

A new structure within the Union State: The Committee on Standardization and Quality has been established. You might have already seen products marked with the Union State’s emblem—a sign of quality. We will continue to defend our vast market, erecting barriers against gray imports and substandard goods through legislative measures. Additionally, we have agreed to work more closely in the field of international justice.

Leaders and delegations will sign all the resolutions announced today, after which Putin will invite Lukashenko to a working lunch. Usually, political discussions continue in an informal format, but this time, the Prime Ministers and parliamentary leaders will also join. With a broad choice of dishes, there will be enough time to resolve remaining issues… around the round table.