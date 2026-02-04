"There Is Much to Aim For" — Lukashenko Sets Task to Expand Trade with Kazakhstan

Belarus is prepared to engage more actively in trade with Kazakhstan and to establish joint manufacturing ventures. This was stated by President Lukashenko during a meeting with the Chairman of Kazakhstan’s Mäjilis Parliament.

The delegation, led by Erlan Koshonov, arrived in Minsk the day prior. The visitors have already visited Khatyne and BELAZ. Parliamentary diplomacy always works in the interests of mutual benefit and helps advance cooperation. The delegation’s visit was at the invitation of Belarusian lawmakers.

President Alexander Lukashenko:

"As for our international agenda, our approaches and perspectives, I believe there is absolutely no difference. We see the development of our world in the same way. We are supporters of multipolarity. We desire that the new countries formed, including after the dissolution of the Union (Soviet Union), remain sovereign and independent. You are well aware of this, and your President as well."

Lukashenko also acknowledged Kazakhstan’s assistance in Belarus’s accession as a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization:

"You have helped us greatly. I primarily turned to my Kazakh friends. They not only supported us but also helped us in our dealings with other countries to garner such backing."

"We are very grateful to you, and we remember well that both Kazakhstan and Belarus are members of several international and regional organizations—from the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), to the global United Nations. We are present where our interests lie, demonstrating our common approach to addressing global and regional issues," the President emphasized.

Beyond institutional contacts, Minsk and Astana have long been building close bilateral cooperation.

At the core of this partnership are industrial cooperation, mechanical engineering, agriculture, and IT sectors. Kazakhstan ranks as Belarus’s second-largest trading partner within the Commonwealth of Independent States. The two nations have ambitious plans to significantly increase the current trade volume, which exceeds a billion dollars. Enhancing interregional ties, overseen by parliamentarians, is expected to play a crucial role in achieving this goal.

Lukashenko remarked:

"As I always say, trade is the foundation. I once dreamed that Belarus and Kazakhstan would approach a billion dollars in mutual trade. Today, by our calculations, it’s already exceeded that—by several billions—but there is still much room to grow. We are a country with high-tech industries; we produce 50% more than we can consume across all sectors and products. We are a mechanical engineering nation with a well-developed agriculture sector—precisely what Kazakhstan needs. I have known Kazakhstan very well since Soviet times. We are ready to supply you not only with well-known goods, but also to establish joint production facilities—working together, moving forward in this direction," he affirmed.

Erlan Koshonov, Chairman of Kazakhstan’s Mäjilis Parliament:

"I have visited Minsk many times, both through the CSTO and the Parliamentary Assembly. Each visit, the first thing that strikes me is the order: the streets, the development of the city—Minsk changes constantly. The most remarkable thing, whether summer or winter, is the cleanliness. The level of organization and urban improvement is characteristic of Belarus. These are your merits," he said, addressing Lukashenko.

He also conveyed warm greetings and well-wishes from Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich Tokayev, who asked him to pass on his respects. Kazakhstan highly values Belarus’s significant contribution to the development of bilateral cooperation.

Lukashenko proposed accelerating the development of interregional ties between Belarus and Kazakhstan.